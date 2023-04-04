The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Alleged Israeli airstrike hits in Syria, 4th in under a week - report

Several airstrikes attributed to Israel by foreign reports have struck Syria throughout the week. Some reportedly killed IRGC members in the country.

By TZVI JOFFRE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 00:33

Updated: APRIL 4, 2023 01:37
Illustrative image of an airstrike. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Illustrative image of an airstrike.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

An alleged Israeli airstrike targeted the Damascus area on Monday night in the fourth such strike blamed on Israel in Syria in the past week, according to Syrian state media.

Initial reports indicated that casualties were caused after al-Kiswah, south of Damascus, was hit in the strikes. A site in Jebel el Mania was also reportedly hit in the strikes.

Two civilians were killed in the strike, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

The strikes come a day after a suspected Iranian drone was downed by the IDF near the Hula Valley after it infiltrated into Israel from Syria.

The strikes also come two days after the Dabaa airbase near al-Qusayr was targeted in an alleged Israeli airstrike, injuring five Syrian soldiers. Two days before that strike, on Thursday, two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Damascus.

Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

The two IRGC personnel were identified as Milad Heydari and Meqdad Meqdani. The IRGC threatened to respond to the killing of the two personnel.

Less than 24 hours before that strike, on Wednesday, alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted the Damascus area as well, with Syrian state media reporting two Syrian soldiers were injured in the strikes.

The opposition Capital Voice news site reported that the strikes on Wednesday night targeted an air defense base and a moving target on a highway south of Damascus believed to be the convoy of a "foreign figure" on its way to the Kafr Souseh neighborhood. Iranian and Hezbollah forces are known to operate in that neighborhood.

After the strikes, fires were reported in the al-Midan and Kafr Souseh neighborhoods. It is unclear if the fires were caused directly by the strikes or by shrapnel from Syrian air defense missiles, as Syrian air defense missiles occasionally fall short.



Tags damascus Middle East Syria Airstrikes airstrikes Explosion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
4

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by