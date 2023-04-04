The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US says its forces killed Islamic State leader in Syria

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 07:35

Updated: APRIL 4, 2023 07:47

The United States carried out a military operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement early on Tuesday.

Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, the statement said.

Last week, the Tass news agency said Russia had protested to the American-led coalition against the Islamic State militant group about "provocative actions" by U.S. armed forces in Syria.

No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said, and added that the group "continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond."

UK scales back probe on Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman - FT
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 07:21 AM
Palestinian media alleges IDF forces in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2023 06:03 AM
Several people hurt after trains collide in southern Netherlands
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 05:58 AM
Russia launches 17 drones on Ukraine, 14 destroyed
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 04:05 AM
Saudi Arabia executes convict during Ramadan - first since 2009
By Walla!
04/04/2023 01:22 AM
Russia may get 'tough' with hostile Europe -Lavrov
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 12:55 AM
Infant passes away after Jerusalem bus accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 10:08 PM
Pentagon: Cannot confirm any Chinese balloon real-time data transfer
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 09:36 PM
Protesters gather in front of Channel 14 owner's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 09:12 PM
Six dead, 64 missing after boat sinks in Congo’s Lake Kivu
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 09:02 PM
US pushing hard for WSJ reporter's release from Russia - White House
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 06:32 PM
White House is watching for security concerns after Trump indictment
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 06:27 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Nias region, Indonesia - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 06:16 PM
Contaminated water detected in northern Israel water sources
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 04:11 PM
US reporter Gershkovich appeals against arrest in Russia - Interfax
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 03:54 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by