Cyber attack downs multiple Israeli university websites

The websites of multiple major universities in Israel were attacked by a group of hackers calling themselves 'Anonymous Sudan.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 11:29

Updated: APRIL 4, 2023 11:53
Cyber attack
The websites of multiple major universities in Israel were attacked by a group of hackers calling themselves "Anonymous Sudan" on Tuesday.

Among the websites unavailable for browsing were the sites of Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Haifa University, Weizmann Institute of Science, Open University and Reichman University.

The hacker group's statement

The group published a statement on its Telegram account, listing the sites it attacked. "Infrastructure: Universities - Israel education sector has been dropped Because [sic] of what they did in Palestine," the statement read.

The group also added that this wasn't its main attack, which will occur on April 7. It is not clear if the attack also penetrated into the institutions' systems.

Will cyber warfare only get worse after the Ukraine-Russia war has ended? (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS) Will cyber warfare only get worse after the Ukraine-Russia war has ended? (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS)

Cyber security firm Radware stated that extensive cyber attacks on Israel have occurred every year on April 7 for ten years. The firm on Tuesday also identified attacks on hospital websites, newspapers, refineries and more.

The campaign this attack is part of is called OPIsrael, in which activists try to attack targets on the Israeli internet, according to Ynet News. Some of the sites attacked on Tuesday are already available again.

"These are service-preventing attacks - those that only bring down websites and do not steal information - that can be recovered from relatively easily. However, it can be assumed that these groups are trying to produce more significant attacks, including ransom attacks and data theft," cyber security firm Check Point told Maariv.

According to Check Point, the Anonymous group also shortly attacked websites related to several medical centers, including Rambam Hospital in Haifa. However, the hospital denied the attack.



Tags university cyber warfare israeli cyber security hacker
