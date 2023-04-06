The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Lebanon fires massive barrage of rockets into Israel's North on Passover

One Israeli injured by shrapnel, another while seeking shelter • Gallant to hold security assessment with IDF chief of staff, security officials

Published: APRIL 6, 2023 14:41

Updated: APRIL 6, 2023 15:34
Rocket sirens sounded across northern Israel on Thursday afternoon, during the Passover holiday, amid a barrage of rocket attacks launched across the northern border with Lebanon, IDF confirmed.

A single rocket launched from Lebanese territory was successfully shot down by the Iron Dome air defense system. Minutes later, sirens sounded in dozens of northern Israeli towns and villages amid a barrage of rockets from Israel's northern border.

Local residents reported hearing loud blasts echo across northern Israel as red alerts continued in towns near the Lebanese border, including Matsuva, Shlomi, Hanita, Admit, Eylon, Hila, Rosh HaNikra and Arab el Aramashe.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon, saying the prime minister will hold a situational assessment with security establishment officials. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also said he was familiar with the details of the security situation in Israel's North, adding that initial orders were given to the IDF chief of staff for a response.

The rocket barrage from Lebanon comes amid increased tensions between Palestinians and Israeli security forces on Temple Mount, with clashes reported between armed Palestinians and Israeli police in al-Aqsa.

The Israeli Air Force also struck in Gaza on Wednesday in response to rockets fired from the Strip targeting southern Israel earlier this week.

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in Ashkelon on August 7, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

One Israeli injured by shrapnel amid barrage of some 30 rockets

One Israeli was reported lightly injured following the rocket barrage. Magen David Adom said the Israeli was hit by shrapnel, while another Israeli was injured on her way to a shelter and another suffering from PTSD.

Saudi-based Al-Hadath reported that more than 30 rockets were launched toward Israel on Thursday afternoon. It further reported that the strikes were carried out from launch sites scattered across southern Lebanon.

The northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shomna issued a statement to its resident, urging caution amid the rocket barrage while reassuring them that the city's operations will be continued as planned.

This is a developing story.



