The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post World News

US condemns Lebanon rocket barrage, China and UN express concern

China 'concerned' about heightened tension between Israel and the Palestinians • US: We urge all sides to avoid further escalation

By OMRI NAHMIAS, REUTERS
Published: APRIL 6, 2023 17:10

Updated: APRIL 6, 2023 19:58
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023 (photo credit: FLASH90/FADI AMUN)
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
(photo credit: FLASH90/FADI AMUN)

WASHINGTON - The United States condemned on Thursday the recent rocket barrage at Israel's North from southern Lebanon.

"Our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad. We recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend its people and territory against all forms of aggression," said an NSC Spokesperson.

"Using Lebanon as a launchpad for rocket attacks against Israel only puts the Lebanese people at risk and increases the potential for further instability in the country," the spokesperson added. 

"We urge all sides to avoid further escalation," they went on to say. 

According to the spokesperson, the President has been fully briefed, and Ambassador Nides and others throughout the US government continue their regular dialogue with Israel on this and other matters of mutual concern.

"As the State Department reiterated just yesterday, we stand firmly for the preservation of the historic status quo at holy sites in Jerusalem," the spokesperson said, noting that the US "also condemn the launch of rockets at Israel."

US SECRETARY OF State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leave the podium after their joint press conference on Monday, in Jerusalem. (credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/Reuters) US SECRETARY OF State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leave the podium after their joint press conference on Monday, in Jerusalem. (credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/Reuters)

"As the President has made clear, Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of security, prosperity, and freedom," the spokesperson continued. "We remain extremely concerned by the continuing violence and we urge all sides to avoid further escalation."

China, UN express concern as tensions heighten in Israel 

China is concerned about the heightened tension between Israel and the Palestinians and urges all sides, especially Israel, to exercise restraint, its special envoy for Middle East affairs said on Thursday.

The international community should take substantive measures for the early and proper solution of the Palestinian issues, the Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, said in a statement posted by China's foreign ministry.

The United Nations also condemned multiple rockets fired into northern Israel and urged all actors to exercise maximum restraint, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The UN interim force in Lebanon remains in contact with authorities on both sides of the blue line and we urge the parties to liaise with our peacekeepers and avoid any unilateral action that could further escalate the situation," he said.



Tags Israel Hamas Lebanon United Nations United States China Rocket Attack United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
3

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
4

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by