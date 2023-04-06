US condemns Lebanon rocket barrage, China and UN express concern

WASHINGTON - The United States condemned on Thursday the recent rocket barrage at Israel's North from southern Lebanon.

"Our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad. We recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend its people and territory against all forms of aggression," said an NSC Spokesperson.

"Using Lebanon as a launchpad for rocket attacks against Israel only puts the Lebanese people at risk and increases the potential for further instability in the country," the spokesperson added.

"We urge all sides to avoid further escalation," they went on to say.

According to the spokesperson, the President has been fully briefed, and Ambassador Nides and others throughout the US government continue their regular dialogue with Israel on this and other matters of mutual concern.

"As the State Department reiterated just yesterday, we stand firmly for the preservation of the historic status quo at holy sites in Jerusalem," the spokesperson said, noting that the US "also condemn the launch of rockets at Israel."

US SECRETARY OF State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leave the podium after their joint press conference on Monday, in Jerusalem. (credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/Reuters)

"As the President has made clear, Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of security, prosperity, and freedom," the spokesperson continued. "We remain extremely concerned by the continuing violence and we urge all sides to avoid further escalation."

China, UN express concern as tensions heighten in Israel

China is concerned about the heightened tension between Israel and the Palestinians and urges all sides, especially Israel, to exercise restraint, its special envoy for Middle East affairs said on Thursday.

The international community should take substantive measures for the early and proper solution of the Palestinian issues, the Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, said in a statement posted by China's foreign ministry.

The United Nations also condemned multiple rockets fired into northern Israel and urged all actors to exercise maximum restraint, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The UN interim force in Lebanon remains in contact with authorities on both sides of the blue line and we urge the parties to liaise with our peacekeepers and avoid any unilateral action that could further escalate the situation," he said.