Riots and violent clashes erupted across Arab cities in Israel late on Thursday evening, according to Israeli Media.

Among the cities were riots broke out were Jerusalem, Umm el-Fahm and Sakhnin.

Two suspects were arrested by the police in Umm el-Fahm, after they threw stones at police forces and burned tires. Dozens of rioters are throwing stones and burning tires, while police forces are dispersing them, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.

This is a developing story.