The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran condemns Israeli strikes, Hezbollah says resistance remains 'vigilant'

Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a tweet that resistance is "vigilant" after Thursday's exchange of fire over the disputed Lebanon-Israel border.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 15:49

Updated: APRIL 7, 2023 17:18
IDF Artillery Corps and Iron dome anti-missile system near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 6, 2023 (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
IDF Artillery Corps and Iron dome anti-missile system near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 6, 2023
(photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Iran's foreign ministry on Friday condemned Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza, carried out in retaliation for rocket attacks, and called for action by international bodies, state media reported.

Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the ministry "strongly condemned the attacks... as a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a gross violation of international law and human rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation, and called for an effective response by world bodies", state media said.

Kanaani also referred to phone calls the president and foreign affairs minister of Iran made with counterparts of other Islamic countries, as well as with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, where the foreign ministry spokesman emphasized the need for an emergency meeting and need to take a strong position "in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation," the report said.

Kanaani also emphasized that the phone call included the need to prevent another desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque.

Hezbollah: Resistance remains vigilant

Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a tweet that resistance is "vigilant" after Thursday's exchange of fire over the disputed Lebanon-Israel border.

HEZBOLLAH LEADER Hassan Nasrallah delivers a video address to supporters. Hezbollah media have been mobilized to portray the protests as reflecting the imminent end of the Zionist entity. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) HEZBOLLAH LEADER Hassan Nasrallah delivers a video address to supporters. Hezbollah media have been mobilized to portray the protests as reflecting the imminent end of the Zionist entity. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Israel's military hit sites in Lebanon and Gaza early on Friday, in retaliation for rocket attacks it blamed on the Islamist group Hamas.



Tags Hezbollah Iran Rocket Attack Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
3

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
4

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by