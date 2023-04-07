Iran's foreign ministry on Friday condemned Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Gaza, carried out in retaliation for rocket attacks, and called for action by international bodies, state media reported.

Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the ministry "strongly condemned the attacks... as a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a gross violation of international law and human rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation, and called for an effective response by world bodies", state media said.

Kanaani also referred to phone calls the president and foreign affairs minister of Iran made with counterparts of other Islamic countries, as well as with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, where the foreign ministry spokesman emphasized the need for an emergency meeting and need to take a strong position "in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation," the report said.

Kanaani also emphasized that the phone call included the need to prevent another desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque.

Hezbollah: Resistance remains vigilant

Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a tweet that resistance is "vigilant" after Thursday's exchange of fire over the disputed Lebanon-Israel border.

Israel's military hit sites in Lebanon and Gaza early on Friday, in retaliation for rocket attacks it blamed on the Islamist group Hamas.