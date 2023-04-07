The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli Defense Forces destroy two Gaza tunnels, machine gun

Neither of the tunnels crossed into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to residents of Israel, according to the IDF.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 04:40

Updated: APRIL 7, 2023 04:52
Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israeli Defense Forces conducted an attack on the Gaza Strip at 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning, in response to rocket fire from the region on Wednesday and Thursday. 

The IDF destroyed a heavy machine gun on Friday morning that was used to shoot at Israeli aircraft overhead as well as Israeli territory, according to a report from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. 

The attack was carried out using a remotely-operated aircraft. 

Hamas weapons and tunnels 

The Israeli Air Force on Thursday night also destroyed two tunnels coming out of Gaza, one from Beit Hanun and the other from the Khan Yunis area, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. 

The latter of the tunnels was attacked during Operation Guardian of the Walls, but efforts have been made to restore it in the intervening months. 

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Neither of the tunnels crossed into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to residents of Israel, according to the IDF.

The IDF also revealed that two Hamas weapons caches in the north and the center of the Gaza strip were raided by Israeli forces on Thursday night. This, per the IDF report, was in response to Hamas' recent attacks against Israel. 



