One Israeli was murdered and at least seven were injured in two separate terror attacks carried out moments from one another in Tel Aviv.

A suspected shooting attack was carried out in the Tel Aviv promenade area, Magen David Adom said on Friday evening. Two Israelis were wounded moderately and seriously, respectively.

Israel Police said a terrorist attempted to ram pedestrians in Tel Aviv before his car overturned in a separate incident that occurred moments after the initial incident in the city. At least four Israelis were injured in the ramming attack.

The driver was detained by Israel Police, according to Israeli reports.

This is a developing story.