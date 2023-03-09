Suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

At least three Israeli civilians were injured by gunshots in a likely terror attack near a cafe on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening.

The injured were evacuated to Ichilov Hospital. One of the injured arrived in critical condition after being shot in the neck.

Another injured arrived in moderate condition with gunshot wounds, while the third was lightly injured by shrapnel, according to Ichilov Hospital.

Early reports and footage indicate there were two terrorists with guns, one of whom was killed by police.

Videos from the scene appeared to show at least one terrorist firing on Israeli civilians, with one of the terrorists eventually being shot and a possible second escaping so far.

Security personnel at the scene of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, March 9 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The police said they were on a manhunt for the likely second attacker who initially fled and were offering details about his clothing, hair and estimated age.

While the first injured were being treated, more shots were heard from a different location on Dizengoff Street, a Magen David Adom first responder told N12 News.

"I want to wish the injured people a speedy recovery, in my name and my wife Sara's name," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Italy. "We strengthen the work of security forces against terrorists. I'm sure that these incidents won't ease up as this is part of our work for building up the country."

"A difficult evening in Tel Aviv," wrote opposition leader Yair Lapid on Twitter. "A terror attack in the middle of a commercial area. I send wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured and strengthen the police and security forces in their efforts to restore the peace to the streets. Against terrorism, we need to operate a strong hand with no hesitation."

"A difficult terror attack in Tel Aviv," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "At this difficult moment, I pray for the recovery of the injured and wish them a speedy recovery in the name of all the people in Israel."

This is a developing story.