The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

One attacker neutralized, another may have fled

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 20:51

Updated: MARCH 9, 2023 21:42
Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

At least three Israeli civilians were injured by gunshots in a likely terror attack near a cafe on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening.

The injured were evacuated to Ichilov Hospital. One of the injured arrived in critical condition after being shot in the neck.

Another injured arrived in moderate condition with gunshot wounds, while the third was lightly injured by shrapnel, according to Ichilov Hospital.

Early reports and footage indicate there were two terrorists with guns, one of whom was killed by police.

Videos from the scene appeared to show at least one terrorist firing on Israeli civilians, with one of the terrorists eventually being shot and a possible second escaping so far.

Security personnel at the scene of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, March 9 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Security personnel at the scene of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, March 9 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The police said they were on a manhunt for the likely second attacker who initially fled and were offering details about his clothing, hair and estimated age.

While the first injured were being treated, more shots were heard from a different location on Dizengoff Street, a Magen David Adom first responder told N12 News.

"I want to wish the injured people a speedy recovery, in my name and my wife Sara's name," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Italy. "We strengthen the work of security forces against terrorists. I'm sure that these incidents won't ease up as this is part of our work for building up the country."

"A difficult evening in Tel Aviv," wrote opposition leader Yair Lapid on Twitter. "A terror attack in the middle of a commercial area. I send wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured and strengthen the police and security forces in their efforts to restore the peace to the streets. Against terrorism, we need to operate a strong hand with no hesitation."

"A difficult terror attack in Tel Aviv," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "At this difficult moment, I pray for the recovery of the injured and wish them a speedy recovery in the name of all the people in Israel."

This is a developing story. 



Tags Magen David Adom Tel Aviv Terror Attack Ichilov Hospital gunshots
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by