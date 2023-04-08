Italian tourist Alessandro Parini is Tel Aviv terror attack victim

Alessandro Parini, a 35-year-old from Italy, was a lawyer from Rome who went to Israel for Easter and was murdered in the Tel Aviv terror attack on Friday.

In addition to Parini, another seven British and Italian tourists were injured.

"We went to the beach when suddenly a car showed up," said Parini's friends who were with him. "The terrorist ran toward us. [Parini] fell to the ground and started bleeding from his head.

Parini's father Enzo spoke to Italian media outlet Il Messaggero and told them that Parini had arrived in Israel on Friday morning.

Who was Alessandro Parini?

Parini finished studying law with honors in the Luiss University in Rome in 2011. Five years later, he went on to get his doctorate at Tor Vergata University and finished his studies there in 2019.

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"Alessandro was a lovely man and a brilliant and committed professional," said the manager of the office where Parini worked.

Italian media reported that Parini worked in an international lawyers office and enjoyed traveling around the world.

"Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expressing her condolences for the death of one of our citizens, Alessandro Parini, in a terror attack in Tel Aviv," said a statement from the Italian prime minister's office shortly after the attack.

Also Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reacted to the death of Parini, condemning the attack on his Twitter account.