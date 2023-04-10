The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Lucy Dee, mother of Maia and Rina, passes away from injuries

The Dee family has decided to donate Lucy's organs in order to save the lives of others, the hospital reported.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 15:31

Updated: APRIL 10, 2023 15:47
Lucy Dee, age 48, was killed in a terror attack in northern Israel along with two of her daughters, Maia and Rina Dee. Lucy passed away from her injuries in hospital, April 10, 2023. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)
Lucy Dee, age 48, was killed in a terror attack in northern Israel along with two of her daughters, Maia and Rina Dee. Lucy passed away from her injuries in hospital, April 10, 2023.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

Lucy (Leah) Dee, who was critically wounded in the terror attack that claimed the lives of her two daughters, Maia and Rina Dee on Friday, has passed away from her injuries, Hadassah-University Medical Center reported on Monday afternoon.

"48-year-old Lucy Dee was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem in critical condition, where the teams fought for her life over the past few days, in the trauma unit, the operating room and the intensive care unit where she was treated," the hospital's announcement stated.

"Unfortunately, despite intensive and unceasing efforts, due to her fatal injury, the team had to determine her death today."

The hospital added that the Dee family has decided to donate Lucy's organs in order to save the lives of others.

The terror attack that claimed the lives of the three family members took place on Road 57 near Hamra junction and was initially reported as a traffic accident. However, an initial investigation found that the terrorists fired at the Efrat family’s vehicle, causing it to veer to the shoulder and crash. They then fired again at the car to ensure that they had hit those inside.

20-year-old Maia and 15-year-old Rina Dee were killed on the spot, while their mother Lucy was evacuated to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgeries and remained in critical condition for several days, before she passed away early on Monday afternoon. Over 20 bullet casings were found at the scene.

This is a developing story.



