'A master of words': Israeli author Meir Shalev dies at 74

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 16:44

Updated: APRIL 11, 2023 19:23
PJ Library authors meet Israeli author Meir Shalev, whose books have been translated into 26 languages. (photo credit: DANIELLE MEHLER)
Famed Israeli writer, author, and columnist Meir Shalev passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Considered one of the most successful and influential Israeli authors of his time, Shalev's books have been translated and published in 26 different languages.

Shalev was born in 1948 in Nahalal, in Israel's North, and later resided in Jerusalem. He was the son of poet Yitzhak Shalev and the cousin of author Zeruya Shalev, ultimately foreshadowing a path he would later choose himself. He studied art and psychology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and upon finishing his studies, Shalev began working as a journalist. 

His talents spanned across media outlets

He was a jack-of-all-trades in the media world, working as an author for radio and television alike, as well as a regular contributor and columnist to several newspapers and magazines. Shalev was not stuck to one audience, though. In addition to his media work, he wrote essays, novels, and even children's books. 

Four of his novels, The Kiss of Water, May the Earth Remember, For Judith's Sake, and The Best Way to Grow Up have all been translated into 26 languages.

Meir Shalev (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Meir Shalev (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In the world of children's literature, Shalev wrote 14 children's books, including a particularly popular series about Kramer the cat.

In 2006, he won Israel's coveted Brenner Prize. In 2014, he was given the title of Knight of Arts and Letters.

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid tweeted, “Like any great writer, [Shalev’s] light created a world [in of itself]. He has left us, but the world he created will remain on the shelf of our lives.”

Additionally, Sports and Culture Minister Miki Zohar wrote that Shalev was “a master of words and a writer of supreme grace.” He added: “His works and his many books are an integral part of the Israeli bookshelf and will forever be engraved in Israeli culture.”

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett tweeted, “I loved his books and the sense of Israeliness that he represented. He loved the Bible, loved the paths of our country and was a literary giant.”

President Isaac Herzog shared condolences via Twitter, stating, "How unfortunate that we no longer have the necessary expectation for another new book by Meir Shalev, which will be published and change our lives, make them richer, fuller. How sad that we won't be able to celebrate with him, born in 2018, the upcoming Independence Day."



Tags israel broadcasting authority funeral books Culture in Israel poetry
