BREAKING NEWS

US designates Hurras al-Din leader terrorist

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 12, 2023 05:09

The United States Department of State designated Sami Mahmud Mohammed al Uraydi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for his leadership role in HaD on Tuesday. 

"The United States remains committed to disrupting al-Qa’ida affiliates who exploit under-governed spaces and conflict zones in Syria," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "Groups like Hurras al-Din (HaD) are responsible for killings, kidnappings, and violence targeting of members of religious minority groups."

The Department’s Rewards for Justice said they are offering a reward of up to $5 million for information on the identification or location of al-Uraydi.

Trump seeks to delay rape accuser's defamation trial over media coverage
By REUTERS
04/12/2023 05:45 AM
Woman found dead in Rehovot, husband arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2023 05:38 AM
Taiwan says 14 Chinese airforce planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
04/12/2023 04:38 AM
White House's Sullivan speaks with Saudi crown prince on Yemen, Iran
By REUTERS
04/12/2023 03:39 AM
WSJ reporter's detention a message to beware of 'setting foot' in Russia
By REUTERS
04/12/2023 01:32 AM
Former NSC official Matthew Miller named as US State Dept spokesperson
By REUTERS
04/12/2023 01:26 AM
Manhattan D.A. sues Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan over Trump case
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 09:53 PM
Family of reporter jailed by Russia spoke to Biden on Tuesday -statement
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 09:50 PM
Canada pledges fresh military aid for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 07:53 PM
UN envoy encouraged by peace talks between Yemen stakeholders
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 07:32 PM
Ukraine says Blinken reaffirmed 'ironclad' US support in phone call
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 06:16 PM
Netanyahu bans Jewish visits to Temple Mount until after Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2023 06:08 PM
Border Police officer, Palestinian injured in Cave of the Patriarchs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2023 02:44 PM
UN asks Afghan staff to stay home until May after female worker ban
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 12:26 PM
Australia defense chief: US intel leak report 'serious' incident
By REUTERS
04/11/2023 05:30 AM
