US designates Hurras al-Din leader terrorist

The United States Department of State designated Sami Mahmud Mohammed al Uraydi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for his leadership role in HaD on Tuesday.

"The United States remains committed to disrupting al-Qa’ida affiliates who exploit under-governed spaces and conflict zones in Syria," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "Groups like Hurras al-Din (HaD) are responsible for killings, kidnappings, and violence targeting of members of religious minority groups."

The Department’s Rewards for Justice said they are offering a reward of up to $5 million for information on the identification or location of al-Uraydi.