One Israeli killed, dozens injured in S. Korea bus accident

33 Israeli tourists were involved in a bus accident in South Korea on Thursday, according to a report from the Israeli foreign ministry, one of whom was killed.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke on Thursday afternoon with Israel's ambassador to South Korea, Akiva Tor. He conveyed to the ambassador his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and his appreciation to the South Korean emergency and medical teams for their care of Israeli citizens.

דיווחים בקוריאה הדרומית: האוטובוס שהתהפך היה בדרכו מהעיר גיאונגג'ו שבדרום מזרח המדינה אל העיר סואנבו, שם התיירים היו אמורים לשהות במהלך הלילה@yaara_avraham pic.twitter.com/zUWgZzwuGS — גלצ (@GLZRadio) April 13, 2023

Ambassador Tor told Cohen that, according to local medical services, two Israelis were very seriously injured, one was killed, five were seriously injured and 24 were lightly injured.

The bus driver attributed the accident to a mechanical issue in the bus, according to Army Radio.

The Israeli ambassador and consul in South Korea visited all Israeli victims of the accident.

This is a developing story.