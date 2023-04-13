The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
One Israeli killed, dozens injured in S. Korea bus accident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 13, 2023 15:53

Updated: APRIL 13, 2023 17:52
Emergency service workers place a body, recovered from the capsized passenger ship Sewol, into an ambulance at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. (photo credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)
Emergency service workers place a body, recovered from the capsized passenger ship Sewol, into an ambulance at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014.
(photo credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)

33 Israeli tourists were involved in a bus accident in South Korea on Thursday, according to a report from the Israeli foreign ministry, one of whom was killed.  

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke on Thursday afternoon with Israel's ambassador to South Korea, Akiva Tor. He conveyed to the ambassador his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and his appreciation to the South Korean emergency and medical teams for their care of Israeli citizens. 

Ambassador Tor told Cohen that, according to local medical services, two Israelis were very seriously injured, one was killed, five were seriously injured and 24 were lightly injured. 

The bus driver attributed the accident to a mechanical issue in the bus, according to Army Radio. 

The Israeli ambassador and consul in South Korea visited all Israeli victims of the accident. 

(back left) Israel’s former economic attaché in Korea Yaniv Goldberg, (front left) Dreamstone Partners Chairman Mr. Yang Seungwoo, (front right) Founder & CEO of Airovation Technologies Marat Maayan and (back right) Ambassador Akiva Tor at the Ambassador's residence in Seoul. (credit: Courtesy) (back left) Israel’s former economic attaché in Korea Yaniv Goldberg, (front left) Dreamstone Partners Chairman Mr. Yang Seungwoo, (front right) Founder & CEO of Airovation Technologies Marat Maayan and (back right) Ambassador Akiva Tor at the Ambassador's residence in Seoul. (credit: Courtesy)

This is a developing story.



Tags Tourism south korea israel car accident accident South Korea Israeli tourist
