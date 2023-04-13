The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's Navalny has acute stomach pain, may be being poisoned

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 13, 2023 17:17

Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition politician, is grappling with a mystery ailment in jail that could be some sort of slow acting poison, and he is not eating as the prison food is making his stomach pain worse, his spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

“There was an ambulance called for Alexei on Friday because of severe stomach pain he had which is a huge surprise for us to put it mildly as he has not experienced anything like this before,” Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, said.

“He doesn’t eat anything because he is prohibited from receiving parcels with food or to buy food in the prison store and the food that is provided by the prison to him actually worsens his stomach pain,” Yarmysh said.

She said she was terrified for Navalny who she said was not receiving any proper medical care.

Ukrainian defense minister sees no alternative to Ukraine's future NATO
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 05:19 PM
Polish PM says Ukrainian defeat would encourage China to attack Taiwan
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 04:10 PM
33 Israelis injured in South Korea bus accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2023 03:53 PM
Biden says not aware of contemporaneous information in leaked documents
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 03:49 PM
China sanctions senior US lawmaker for visiting Taiwan
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 02:24 PM
Dutch police clears parliament building in The Hague
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 02:20 PM
Russia opens probe into alleged beheading of Ukrainian soldier
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 02:02 PM
Kremlin denies Putin personally approved arrest of WSJ reporter
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 01:21 PM
Kremlin says Black Sea will never be a 'NATO sea'
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 01:09 PM
Russian mine exploded near Ukraine nuclear plant, operator says
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 12:47 PM
Russia fines Wikipedia owner over 'fake information' about Ukraine war
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 12:39 PM
Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 25
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 12:31 PM
Russian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 12:11 PM
Father of Russian girl who drew anti-war picture extradited from Belarus
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 10:15 AM
China says potential rocket debris to fall in East China Sea on April 16
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 10:06 AM
