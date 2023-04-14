The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

One Israeli killed, eight wounded in deadly night of shootings in Lod

25-year-old Hamza Abu Ghanem is the 47th Arab-Israeli murdered since the start of 2023 • Eight wounded, including four children

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 14, 2023 06:46

Updated: APRIL 14, 2023 08:21
Police and Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel are on the scene of a shooting attack in Lod, Israel, on July 9, 2022. (photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Police and Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel are on the scene of a shooting attack in Lod, Israel, on July 9, 2022.
(photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Gunfire erupted in the Israeli mixed city of Lod overnight, killing a 25-year-old resident and wounding eight others, including four children, Hebrew media reported Friday morning.

The murder victim was identified as Hamza Abu Ghanem, who was shot at the entrance to his home, Ynet reported.

He was critically injured at the time paramedics evacuated him to the Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Yaakov, but died of his injuries at the hospital.

Abu Ghanem is the 47th Israeli Arab sector to have been murdered since the start of 2023. This marks a sharp increase from this same time last year when there were just 21 Israeli Arabs murdered, Ynet reported.

Police initiated an investigation into the shooting. An initial investigation showed that he was praying at a mosque in Lod - after leaving it and returning to his home - he was shot to death, Ynet reported.

Israel police car (Illustrative) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Israel police car (Illustrative) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Crime family gang fights result in eight people wounded

This comes eight hours after a shooting that resulted in eight people being wounded, including four children, Army Radio reported.

That shooting was the result of a conflict between two well-known Lod crime families, KAN reported.

According to Walla, the incident took place at the compound of the Zeitoun crime family.



Tags Israeli Arabs crime violence arab sector lod murder shooting arabs
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
4

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
5

Russia fools us economically, their statistics are a collection of lies - opinion

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by