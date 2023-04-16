Labor negotiation team drops out of judicial reform talks

The Labor Party announced on Sunday that its negotiation team was dropping out of talks to reach a compromise on the judicial reform, citing reports of backroom discussions being conducted without their involvement.

"Despite the grave doubts we expressed all along about the willingness of the government and the coalition to formulate broad national agreements, we chose to join the negotiating process at the President's Residence out of deep concern, a sense of national responsibility and a desire to find agreed solutions to the approaching constitutional crisis that may change the democratic regime in Israel," the party wrote in a letter to President Isaac Herzog.

"Despite all this, we are learning about behind-the-scenes conversations and even about agreements between the parties - far from the public eye, without our involvement - which raise concerns regarding the negotiating process and even about Israeli democracy. These are not consistent with the clear positions we have presented all along regarding the red lines that should not be crossed and the matters of principle on which it is not possible to compromise," the party wrote.

Reports of a new proposal

While it was not clear exactly what agreements the party was referring to, KAN reported on Sunday morning that a new proposal had surfaced regarding the makeup of Israel's Judicial Selection Committee. The proposal says that none of the committee members will be politicians or judges. Rather, the different branches of government will appoint representatives who will then be independent. The coalition will still have a majority of representatives, according to the report.

The Judicial Selection Committee makeup is the only bill to have reached a point where all that it needs to pass is a second and third reading on the Knesset floor. The bill gives the coalition a majority in the committee, and enables it to appoint two High Court justices unilaterally per term.

The Law Committee votes on changes to the Judicial Selection Committee. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Labor Party added in its letter that while the government was damaging Israel's economy, Moody's, the international credit rating agency, gave particular praise to civil society in Israel in its report on Friday in which it lowered the country's credit rating projection from "positive" to "stable." Labor also criticized the Regional Cooperation Minister and Minister with the Defense Ministry David Amsalem for "scandalously" calling for the presidents of the High Court, past and present, to be prosecuted.

"This is part of an unrestrained campaign of incitement against the judiciary in Israel, which they want to totally destroy," the party wrote.

"In view of these patterns of conduct, there is no point in continuing our attempt to participate in the talks held at the President's Residence and we are announcing our withdrawal from participating in the negotiation process," the party wrote. "The Labor faction will continue to fight for Israeli democracy in the Knesset, on the streets, in protests, in the media and in any other arena, together with the Israeli public. We will follow the negotiations closely, while maintaining the demand for transparency and while standing firm on the red lines of Israeli democracy."

Open to dialogue

The President Residence said in response that it was "open, and will continue to be open to all those who wish to be part of dialogue aimed at arriving at as broad agreements as possible."

A number of meetings have been held so far between the coalition's negotiating team and those of Yesh Atid and National Unity. It is not clear whether Labor had been invited yet declined to attend, or had not been invited at all.

Labor joins Yisrael Beytenu as the second opposition party to refuse to join the negotiation efforts. Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman reiterated his position on Saturday that the talks were a "scam" intended to dissolve the protests.