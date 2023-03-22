The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Law Committee set to vote on judicial selection bill reservations

After receiving thousands of reservations to the bill on Tuesday night Rothman decided to focus on grouped arguments and to vote at the end of the process.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 10:55
MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution Committee leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 17, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution Committee leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 17, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee was set to vote on the reservations to the judicial reform bill on the Judicial Selection Committee on Wednesday morning.

After receiving thousands of reservations to the bill on Tuesday night, Law Committee chairman Simcha Rothman decided to focus on grouped arguments and to vote on them at the end of the process.

Rothman argued that some of the reservations were intended as filibusters, and requested that the opposition direct the committee to the main challenges that they wished to discuss.

Opposition members protested the procedure, refusing to provide their reservation reasonings and left the committee chamber. The chairman gave until Wednesday morning for the opposition to provide reasoning for the challenges.

"We gave all factions the opportunity to focus on more substantial reservations," said Rothman. "We gave a lot of time, some of the factions chose to use it to discuss the substantial reservations and some did not."

MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution Committee, at a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on March 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution Committee, at a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on March 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Labor MK Gilad Kariv argued that it would have been possible to address all the reservations instead of grouping them by argument.

"I'm sorry that we are in this situation, both sides bear a heavy burden for what went on here," said Kariv. "The discussions here were conducted most of the time in a way that paid very little attention to our essential statements and did not contribute to creating an atmosphere of deliberation."

What changes does the bill make to the Judicial Selection Committee?

The bill, which was revised by Rothman on Sunday, proposes to change the composition and rules of the Judicial Selection Committee.

The committee would be increased from nine to eleven members. The two Bar Association representatives on the panel would be removed. Joining the High Court of Justice President would be two justices, the justice minister, a cabinet minister, two Knesset members, the law committee chairman and two more MKs. Two of the MKs would be opposition members and two coalition members.

Each of the political representative groups would have one female representative, and each member of the groups would be from different factions.

While the previous panel voted with a seven-member approval threshold, the revised committee would vote for a simple majority of six members.

The vote threshold would rise to seven for lower court appointments, which would also see the justices temporarily replaced by a magistrate and district court presidents.



Tags Knesset government Judicial Reform Simcha Rothman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
3

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by