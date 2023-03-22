Law Committee set to vote on judicial selection bill reservations

The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee was set to vote on the reservations to the judicial reform bill on the Judicial Selection Committee on Wednesday morning.

After receiving thousands of reservations to the bill on Tuesday night, Law Committee chairman Simcha Rothman decided to focus on grouped arguments and to vote on them at the end of the process.

Rothman argued that some of the reservations were intended as filibusters, and requested that the opposition direct the committee to the main challenges that they wished to discuss.

Opposition members protested the procedure, refusing to provide their reservation reasonings and left the committee chamber. The chairman gave until Wednesday morning for the opposition to provide reasoning for the challenges.

"We gave all factions the opportunity to focus on more substantial reservations," said Rothman. "We gave a lot of time, some of the factions chose to use it to discuss the substantial reservations and some did not."

MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution Committee, at a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on March 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Labor MK Gilad Kariv argued that it would have been possible to address all the reservations instead of grouping them by argument.

"I'm sorry that we are in this situation, both sides bear a heavy burden for what went on here," said Kariv. "The discussions here were conducted most of the time in a way that paid very little attention to our essential statements and did not contribute to creating an atmosphere of deliberation."

What changes does the bill make to the Judicial Selection Committee?

The bill, which was revised by Rothman on Sunday, proposes to change the composition and rules of the Judicial Selection Committee.

The committee would be increased from nine to eleven members. The two Bar Association representatives on the panel would be removed. Joining the High Court of Justice President would be two justices, the justice minister, a cabinet minister, two Knesset members, the law committee chairman and two more MKs. Two of the MKs would be opposition members and two coalition members.

Each of the political representative groups would have one female representative, and each member of the groups would be from different factions.

While the previous panel voted with a seven-member approval threshold, the revised committee would vote for a simple majority of six members.

The vote threshold would rise to seven for lower court appointments, which would also see the justices temporarily replaced by a magistrate and district court presidents.