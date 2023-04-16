IRGC seizes vessel carrying 1.5 million liters of fuel, detains crew

The IRGC Navy seized a foreign vessel carrying near 1.5 million liters of fuel in the Persian Gulf and detained its crew, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday. It is unclear when exactly the vessel was seized.

The chief justice of the Bushehr Province, Mehdi Mehrangiz, stated that the vessel was carrying smuggled diesel fuel and had a crew of 10 people. Mehrangiz added that the vessel was headed to "one of the Persian Gulf countries," without providing further details.

"Diesel, oil, and gasoline that reach people at the expense of public funds should not be smuggled to other countries, and the judicial system will decisively deal with these violations," said Mehrangiz.

Ramazan Zirahi, commander of the second region of the IRGC Navy, stated "We are at the peak of preparation to fight against fuel smuggling and we will strictly deal with those who put the country's economy under negative influence."

Earlier this month, the chief justice of the Hormozgan Province, Mojtaba Ghahremani, announced that a vessel carrying 125,000 liters of fuel was seized and its crew of 26 individuals was detained, according to the Fars News Agency.

US Navy sends submarine to region amid tensions with Iran

The US Navy announced earlier this month that it had deployed the USS Florida, a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine, to the Middle East "to help ensure regional maritime security and stability.” The 5th Fleet advised all ships to proceed with caution amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel in recent months.

“Recent events, including the strikes in Syria and public threats made by Iran against merchant vessels, prompted us to remind regional mariners to remain vigilant,” said commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the 5th Fleet.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that US military and Israeli intelligence agencies said that the IRGC was preparing a drone attack against Israeli-owned civilian vessels in the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea. The attacks were being planned as retaliation against alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria, an Iranian political strategist close to the IRGC told the Times.

In February, an Iranian drone attack targeted an Israeli-linked commercial tanker in the Arabian Sea, causing minor damage, according to BBC Persia.