Palestinian shot by police in Jerusalem after burning car

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 06:15

A resident of east Jerusalem in his 20s, was shot by the police after he burned a car and attempted to destroy several others in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov overnight, the Israel Police spokesperson announced on Monday morning.

Police forces arrived at the scene after receiving reports about a man vandalizing cars. The suspect held a suspicious object in his hands, wore a coat and when confronted by the police, began to murmur Koran verses.

A police officer then shot the suspect, who was injured and evacuated to a hospital. The police began an investigation into the act which is suspected to be nationalistically motivated.

