IDF: Women can't serve in combat units due to physiological differences

The integration of female soldiers into Israel's heavy infantry and many elite special forces units isn't possible due to the physiological difference between men and women, the IDF told the High Court of Justice on Monday in response to petitions by women seeking participation in special forces try-outs.

From 2020-2021, the IDF conducted an analysis of combat positions for women, a follow-up to a previous study that contended there was a low probability for women being able to fulfill the physical requirements of certain units such as armor and heavy infantry.

The ability to carry heavy weight, in particular being repeatedly burdened with heavy backpacks for long distances, subjected women to a significantly greater risk of injury than men.

Which IDF combat units can women join?

The analysis found that some less weight-intensive combat roles within the infantry brigades, such as in certain mortar teams, could be met by dozens of female candidates each year.

In March, the selection process for the 669 search and rescue and Yahalom combat engineering special forces unit were opined to women. This would continue, according to the IDF's court filing.

Women will soon be able to serve in the Israeli Air Force's elite 669 Search and Rescue Unit as well as the Yahalom combat engineering unit. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF's arguments about restricted access to combat positions were qualified by 90% of army positions being equally available to men and women. A fifth of the army's combat positions were filled by women, including some special combat units. The military said that this was the result of decades-long expansion of the availability of combat roles to women.