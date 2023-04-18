Shooting in Jerusalem leaves two moderately injured

A shooting occurred in Jerusalem near the Border Police base on Tuesday morning, according to a report from an Israel Police spokesperson.

United Hatzalah reported that two people were moderately injured in the attack. Both were conscious and receiving emergency care.

The two injured people were reportedly ultra-orthodox men who were sent to the Hadassah-University Medical Center on Mount Scopus after receiving initial care at the scene.

The shooter is still at large and security forces are searching for a suspect.

Two terror attacks were carried out on Monday

On Monday afternoon, a stabbing in Gush Etzion left one person injured.

Police and rescue personnel at the scene of a shooting attack in the City of David, in east Jerusalem, on January 28, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Later in the night, a shooting was carried out in an Israeli kibbutz with no injuries.