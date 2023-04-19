Shots fired at Israeli bus in West Bank, no injuries reported

A public transportation bus traveling in the Samaria region in the West Bank was shot at on Wednesday evening, the Samaria Regional Council said.

No injuries were reported in the attack.

"As a result of a shooting attack between the Tapuh junction and Migdalim, there are hits on the bus, but there are no casualties," head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan said after the attack.

"I say clearly to the terrorists who shoot at a civilian bus on a main road in the dead of night, those same terrorists from the Palestinian Authority - you will never break us, the settlement in Samaria and all of Israel will develop even more, we are Jews, we believe in goodness, we will add more buildings, more roads and we will win. I call on the government and demand that the security strategy be changed, it is impossible to continue doing almost the same as the previous government on the security level, we must return the roadblocks throughout the West Bank, we must launch an operation against the terrorist infrastructure, this is the only way we will avoid attacks, we will not give up the security of the residents," Dagan added.

