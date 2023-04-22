The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Leaked US documents suspect shared info earlier than previously known- NYT

The Pentagon declined to comment on new information reported by the New York Times, that Teixeira began to post the information in February 2022.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 22, 2023 02:59

Updated: APRIL 22, 2023 07:20
Jack Douglas Teixeira, a US Air Force National Guard airman accused of leaking highly classified military intelligence records online, makes his initial appearance before a federal judge in Boston, Massachusetts, US April 14, 2023 in a courtroom sketch. (photo credit: REUTERS/Margaret Small)
Jack Douglas Teixeira, a US Air Force National Guard airman accused of leaking highly classified military intelligence records online, makes his initial appearance before a federal judge in Boston, Massachusetts, US April 14, 2023 in a courtroom sketch.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Margaret Small)

The US Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified documents to a small group of gamers had been posting sensitive information months earlier than previously known and to a much larger chat group, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing online postings reviewed by the newspaper.

In February 2022, soon after the invasion of Ukraine, a user profile matching that of Airman Jack Teixeira began posting secret intelligence on the Russian war effort on a previously undisclosed chat group on social platform Discord, the newspaper reported, adding the group had about 600 members.

Public posts began in February

This chat room was publicly listed on a YouTube channel and was easily accessible, the newspaper added.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the new information reported by the New York Times.

The 21-year-old US Air National Guardsman facing criminal charges for leaking top-secret military intelligence records online was arrested last week.

FBI agents arrest Jack Teixeira, an employee of the US Air Force National Guard, in connection with an investigation into the leaks online of classified U.S. documents, outside a residence in this still image taken from video in North Dighton, Massachusetts, US, April 13, 2023. (credit: WCVB-TV VIA ABC VIA REUTERS) FBI agents arrest Jack Teixeira, an employee of the US Air Force National Guard, in connection with an investigation into the leaks online of classified U.S. documents, outside a residence in this still image taken from video in North Dighton, Massachusetts, US, April 13, 2023. (credit: WCVB-TV VIA ABC VIA REUTERS)

The New York Times said the newly discovered information posted on the larger chat group included details about Russian and Ukrainian casualties, activities of Moscow’s spy agencies and updates on aid being provided to Ukraine.

The user claimed to be posting information from the National Security Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency and other intelligence agencies, according to the New York Times.

The case is believed to be the most serious US security breach since more than 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2010. The Pentagon has called the leak a "deliberate, criminal act."

The leaks did not come to light until they were reported by the New York Times in early April even though the documents were posted earlier.

Teixeira was charged with one count of violating the Espionage Act related to the unlawful copying and transmitting of sensitive defense material, and a second charge related to unlawful removal of defense material to an unauthorized location. He will likely face more charges, legal experts have said.



