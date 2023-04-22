Russia is responding in kind to mass expulsion of its diplomats from Berlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The German authorities took a decision on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany. We strongly condemn these actions of Berlin, which continues to defiantly destroy the entire array of Russian-German relations," the ministry said.

It did not reveal the number of diplomats involved.

Relations between Moscow and Berlin, which used to be the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, have frayed since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and the West responded with sanctions.

People take part in a protest against the delivery of weapons to Ukraine and in support of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany February 25, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

"As a reaction to the hostile actions of Berlin, the Russian side decided to mirror the expulsion of German diplomats from Russia, as well as to significantly limit the maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country," the ministry said.

It said Germany's ambassador in Moscow had been notified about the moves on April 5.