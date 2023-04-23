The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gov't to ask for another delay in Khan al-Ahmar evacuation

The evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar has been delayed multiple times over the last few years since the petition was filed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 09:39

Updated: APRIL 23, 2023 10:56
View of the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar, in the West Bank on January 23, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
View of the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar, in the West Bank on January 23, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel's government intends on asking the High Court of Justice on Sunday to once again delay the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar, according to Israeli media.

The government's reason for making this request is reportedly that it is close to reaching an agreement on a consensual evacuation of the illegal Bedouin town.

The petition to evacuate the town was filed five years ago, and since then, subsequent governments have asked for multiple postponements of the evacuation. The last time the High Court agreed to postpone its demand on the government to evacuate the town earlier this year, it said that if it didn't get a response from the government by April, it would order the town to be evacuated.

Request for delay met with criticism

The reports of the government's intentions drew much criticism from opposition MKs.

"Netanyahu has never had a problem moving Hebron to Arafat or expelling Jews from Gush Katif," said Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman. "But when it comes to Palestinians, everything suddenly becomes 'sensitive, very sensitive. Therefore, when it comes to Khan al-Ahmar, even though the High Court allowed the evacuation of the illegal Palestinian outpost, Netanyahu is again being 'sensitive' and looking for any way to legitimize the control of Palestinians on Israel's grounds."

A Palestinian man gestures as Israeli policemen stand guard in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the West Bank October 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN) A Palestinian man gestures as Israeli policemen stand guard in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the West Bank October 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

"What a poor excuse for another delay in the neverending saga," said National Unity MK Zeev Elkin. "Already in 2018, Netanyahu used the excuse of consensual evacuation when he asked to postpone the evacuation and promised that it would happen in a matter of weeks. It's been five years since then. Khan al-Ahmar has to be evacuated! I said it during the Netanyahu government, and I said it during the Bennett-Lapid government. Bezalel [Smotrich] and Itamar [Ben-Gvir], are you awake?"



Tags Israel high court of justice government Khan al-Ahmar
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
4

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
5

This is Russian President Vladimir Putin's secret palace and mistress

Exterior of "Putin's Palace," circa 2010.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by