Russian daily casualties in Ukraine decrease by 30% in April - UK Intel

Russian daily war casualties in Ukraine in April may have decreased by as much as 30% on average, the UK Defense Ministry assessed in a Tuesday morning intelligence update.

According to Ukrainian General Staff casualty counts, which are disputed, the Kremlin lost an average of 776 personnel a day in March and 568 per day in April.

The UK Defense Ministry noted that January to March saw exceptionally high casualties and fighting and that Russia is no longer engaging in as many offensives, but preparing defensive positions.

“Russia’s losses have highly likely reduced as their attempted winter offensive has failed to achieve its objectives, and Russian forces are now focused on preparing for anticipated Ukrainian offensive operations,” said the Defense Ministry.