Pro-judicial reform demonstration to take place in front of Knesset

A pro-judicial reform demonstration is set to be held in front of the Knesset on Thursday evening, under the slogan: "The people demand judicial reform."

Numerous government ministers and MKs are expected to take part in the demonstration, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Energy Minister Israel Katz, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee MK Simcha Rothman and others.

In a video clip published on Wednesday, Levin turned to his supporters: "I need you. We need to go to Jerusalem to sound a clear voice in favor of reform."

Haredi participation still unclear

While a number of religious Zionist rabbis are expected to join the protests, in the Haredi society, a dispute broke out between rabbis, politicians and pundits over whether or not to participate.

ערב טוב חברים. אני קורא לכולם להגיע מחר ולהשמיע את קולכם. מחר נבהיר בקול ברור שהעם תומך ברפורמה המשפטית, ואת הקול שלנו לא יגנבו. התמיכה שלכם חשובה ומשמעותית מאוד עבורנו, אתם אלה שנותנים לנו את הרוח הגבית להמשיך בכל הכח. מחכה לראותכם מחר. אני בעזרת ה׳ אהיה שם. שתפו והפיצו הלאה. pic.twitter.com/zFyvMplths — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 26, 2023

Police announce street closures

In expectation of the demonstration, Israel Police announced the closure of a number of streets in Jerusalem.

The following streets will be closed to traffic during the protest:

Eliezer Kaplan Street and Yoel Suzman Street, between Ruppin Street (HaShaon square) and Agranat square (Rabin Boulevard).

Rabin Boulevard, between HaKokhav junction (Begin Street) and Ben-Tzvi Boulevard, in both directions.

HaNasi HaShishi Street from Shazar Street to Rabin Boulevard.

The police warned of increased traffic during the protests and stated that additional streets may be closed.