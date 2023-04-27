The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Pro-judicial reform demonstration to take place in front of Knesset

Numerous government ministers and MKs are expected to take part in the demonstration, including Justice Minister Levin and MK Rothman.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 16:38

Updated: APRIL 27, 2023 17:40
Israelis attend a demonstration in support of Israel's nationalist coalition government and its plans for a judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023. (photo credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)
Israelis attend a demonstration in support of Israel's nationalist coalition government and its plans for a judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023.
(photo credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

A pro-judicial reform demonstration is set to be held in front of the Knesset on Thursday evening, under the slogan: "The people demand judicial reform."

Numerous government ministers and MKs are expected to take part in the demonstration, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Energy Minister Israel Katz, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee MK Simcha Rothman and others.

In a video clip published on Wednesday, Levin turned to his supporters: "I need you. We need to go to Jerusalem to sound a clear voice in favor of reform."

Haredi participation still unclear

While a number of religious Zionist rabbis are expected to join the protests, in the Haredi society, a dispute broke out between rabbis, politicians and pundits over whether or not to participate.

Police announce street closures

In expectation of the demonstration, Israel Police announced the closure of a number of streets in Jerusalem.

The following streets will be closed to traffic during the protest: 

Eliezer Kaplan Street and Yoel Suzman Street, between Ruppin Street (HaShaon square) and Agranat square (Rabin Boulevard).

Rabin Boulevard, between HaKokhav junction (Begin Street) and Ben-Tzvi Boulevard, in both directions.

HaNasi HaShishi Street from Shazar Street to Rabin Boulevard.

The police warned of increased traffic during the protests and stated that additional streets may be closed.



Tags Haredi Israel Police Yariv Levin Bezalel Smotrich Judicial Reform Simcha Rothman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Senior Iranian ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
4

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by