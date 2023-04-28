The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Teachers' Union announces nationwide strike for April 30

This decision, according to the union, came after the finance and education ministries did not meet their requirements after a year of "fruitless negotiations."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, URI SELA/WALLA
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 13:36

Updated: APRIL 28, 2023 14:28
A CLASSROOM at a Tel Aviv school is empty due to a strike called by the Teachers’ Union. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
A CLASSROOM at a Tel Aviv school is empty due to a strike called by the Teachers’ Union.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Israel's Teachers' Union announced on Friday that instructors for grades 10 and 11 would strike for one day on Sunday, April 30. 

This decision, according to the union, came after the finance and education ministries did not meet their requirements after a year of "fruitless negotiations."

The chairman of Israel's Secondary School Teachers' Organization said: "I am sorry to see the lack of interest shown by Education Minister Yoav Kisch in the goings-on of the education system...and the contempt of the [Finance Ministry] toward the claims of the secondary school teachers."

The union is set to announce its next steps on Sunday. 

The issue of educator wage in Israel 

The overall goal of the strike is to apply pressure on the government to raise teachers' wages. 

A teacher is seen while teaching online school classes to students at their homes, as schools are still closed, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in April 2020. Note the portraits of the supreme leaders in the front of the classroom. (credit: ALI KHARA/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/VIA REUTERS) A teacher is seen while teaching online school classes to students at their homes, as schools are still closed, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in April 2020. Note the portraits of the supreme leaders in the front of the classroom. (credit: ALI KHARA/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/VIA REUTERS)

In March, Hebrew Ulpan teachers went on strike in protest of their low salaries. This was part of an ongoing struggle for better pay. 

Hundreds of Ulpan teachers in the various Hebrew courses around the country announced on Sunday, March 19 morning that they will use their sick days and not come in to teach. As a result, the Ulpans will remain closed and no classes will be held.

In recent months, the Ulpan teachers, who work for the Education Ministry and are represented by the Teachers' Union, have been fighting and demanding that a new wage agreement be applied to them that will improve their salary.

Walla contributed to this report.



Tags Finance Ministry education school israel education education ministry Secondary School Teachers Organization Union
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
4

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by