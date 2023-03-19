The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hebrew Ulpan teachers across Israel hold strike over low salaries

Hundreds of Ulpan teachers across Israel announced on Sunday morning that they will use their sick days and not come in to teach.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 09:52
A CLASSROOM at a Tel Aviv school is empty due to a strike called by the Teachers’ Union. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
A CLASSROOM at a Tel Aviv school is empty due to a strike called by the Teachers’ Union.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Hebrew Ulpan teachers will shut down the Ulpans throughout the country Sunday morning, due to the salary protest they have been conducting for the past few months.

Hundreds of Ulpan teachers in the various Hebrew courses around the country announced on Sunday morning that they will use their sick days and not come in to teach. As a result, the Ulpans will remain closed and no classes will be held.

In recent months, the Ulpan teachers, who work for the Education Ministry and are represented by the Teachers' Union, have been fighting and demanding that a new wage agreement be applied to them that will improve their salary.

The Ulpan teachers, represented by the Teachers' Union, were not included in the new Ofek Agreement, similar to the school teachers, nor in the salary agreement last summer between the Finance Ministry and the Teachers' Union.

As a result, the salary of the teachers has not been updated in the last 15 years. A starting teacher in Ulpan receives a minimum wage payment as their salary. Ulpans have lost all ability to recruit new teachers and the sector is shrinking.

Hebrew language (Illustrative). (credit: Natalia Yakovleva/Unsplash) Hebrew language (Illustrative). (credit: Natalia Yakovleva/Unsplash)

There have been several discussions in the various Knesset committees recently regarding the salary of Ulpan teachers, but there are no results. In the last admissions committee, the chairman said that the Israeli government's policy towards Ulpan teachers is harmful to the State of Israel.

In a year when 72,000 immigrants arrive, including about 1,000 doctors, immigrants have to wait six months for Ulpan. 

According to reports that emerged from the last integration committee held last week, 350 immigrant doctors out of the 1,000 have already returned to their country, among other things, due to integration difficulties.

The Finance Ministry and Education Ministry didn't come to an understanding regarding the budgetary source required for the teachers' entry into the salary agreement, even though it is a low and negligible amount relative to the costs of the other salary agreements of the teaching staff. The issue has been pushed to the bottom of the priorities of the Finance Ministry and the Education Ministry and the teachers are leaving.

What do Ulpan teachers have to say about it?

Osnat, a teacher at the Gordon Ulpan in Tel Aviv, defined the situation as "unbearably difficult." She shared, "I personally don't have the energy to come teach. The ridiculous salary and the fact that every time it turns out that there is no agreement, we are not seen from a meter. Mentally, the strength is over."

"I have many other friends who feel the same way," she continued. "The difficulty is also technical, there is a large workload, a lot of students and a lot of difficulties. I need time off, I won't come to work over the next few days."

Yaffit, a teacher at Ulpan in Rishon Lezion, joined the conversation and spoke about Kashiya. "I have 30 students in class, in a very intensive and busy course that should contain about 20 students. I don't have the option of taking vacation days that I get between courses, because the immigrants wait a long time," she shared.

"I am dedicated to my students and work very hard for many hours beyond the face-to-face teaching: team meetings, continuing education and training, preparing lesson plans, checking assignments and tests, individual help for students, responding to student inquiries and more."

According to Yaffit, she can't handle the load, "and then receive at the end of the month, a salary that isn't even enough for the rent and current bills." She said, "I have a master's degree, 16 years of experience, work very hard and receive a humiliating salary. The fact that every other teacher in the Education Ministry receives 35% more than me makes me frustrated and feels like my employer isn't aware of the scope of my work and doesn't appreciate its importance."

"With all my love for my students and with all the mission I feel in this job, I can no longer work like this. I feel very distressed, which affects my health."



Tags aliyah Hebrew education immigrants in israel teach in israel teaching in israel education ministry
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by