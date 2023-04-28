The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Putin signs decree paving way for deportation of people from annexed Ukraine

The decree extends to four Ukrainian regions which Russia has claimed as its own and partially controls: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 14:51

Updated: APRIL 28, 2023 16:43
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, March 31, 2023. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI BABUSHKIN/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, March 31, 2023.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI BABUSHKIN/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree that gives people living in parts of Ukraine under Moscow's control a path to Russian citizenship but means those who decline or who do not legalize their status face potential deportation.

The decree extends to four Ukrainian regions which Russia has claimed as its own and partially controls: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Kyiv says it will retake all four areas and has accused Moscow of trying to browbeat its citizens into accepting Russian citizenship.

What does the decree say?

A rescuer works at a site of a building heavily damaged by Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Rzhyshchiv, in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALINA YARYSH) A rescuer works at a site of a building heavily damaged by Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Rzhyshchiv, in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALINA YARYSH)

The new decree sets out ways that Ukrainian citizens or those holding passports issued by Russia-backed breakaway republics, and who live in the four regions, can start the process of becoming Russian citizens or legalize their status with the Russian authorities.

But it also says that anyone who does not take such action by July 1 of next year will be regarded as a foreign citizen, something that will leave them at risk of being deported from territory that Russia considers its own.

The decree also allows the authorities to deport people from the four regions if they are deemed a threat to Russia's national security or take part in what the decree refers to as unauthorized protests.



