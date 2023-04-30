Teachers to strike in protest of Education Minister Kisch

Teachers for 11th and 12th-grade students across Israel will strike on Tuesday, the Israeli Teacher's Union announced on Sunday evening.

The strike comes in protest of what the union said was Education Minister Yoav Kisch's lack of interest in the education system.

"I am sorry to see the lack of interest shown by the Education Minister Yoav Kish in what is happening in the education system," said the chairman of the union Ran Erez, "in the lack of professional teachers, in the abandonment and disregard of the finance officials for the claims of the secondary school teachers."