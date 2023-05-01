The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Milk prices rise by 9.28%, increase to double over the next three years

Smotrich proud of cutting the price hike in half, neglects to mention that the other half will eventually come into effect, per his deal with dairy manufacturers.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MAY 1, 2023 08:33

Updated: MAY 1, 2023 11:55
Milk prices are set to rise by more than 9%. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Milk prices are set to rise by more than 9%.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Following a series of last-minute efforts by Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, a deal was signed Sunday night at midnight between the Finance Ministry and Israel’s dairy manufacturers which saw the cost of price-controlled dairy products rise by 8.28% on Monday morning, instead of the expected increase of some 16-17%.

The details of the convoluted deal will see the total increase in price over the next few years land at a point higher than the initially expected 16%. Per the agreement, the cost will rise by another percentage point next week, putting it at a 9.28% total increase. Another price increase of 3.1% will take place in May 2024, another increase of 3.1% in May 2025 and another increase of 3.1% in May 2026.

The price increases will apply to 1% and 3% milk in bags and cartons, 5% white cheese, 38% fat heavy cream, certain yellow cheeses and “Eshel” and “Gil” sour creams.

In a statement from the Finance Ministry, Smotrich tried to shift the focus of the discussion to the smaller increase occurring in the next two weeks, rather than address the series of spikes that will occur as part of the deal he struck, ultimately culminating in the full expected amount.

“We managed to curb the increase in the price of milk by almost half. It was not easy, mainly due to the irresponsible behavior of [Former PM and finance minister] Lapid and Liberman. The dairies had demands, but after long negotiations - we stopped the increase in price which was supposed to be double,” he said. 

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and and Arnon Ben Dor, Chairman of the Histadrut hold a joint press conference in Tel Aviv on March 2, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and and Arnon Ben Dor, Chairman of the Histadrut hold a joint press conference in Tel Aviv on March 2, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Will their be legal ramifications for the cut?

On Sunday, it was unclear whether the nation’s dairy manufacturers would seek legal action against the Minister, whose spur-of-the-moment decision to put off the full price increase unilaterally violated an industry agreement put into place at the end of last year.

“We would like to thank the dairies who, despite the previous agreement signed by Liberman that delayed the eligibility for the price increase, agreed to the request of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to spread the price increase and make it easier for the public,” Smotrich's office said in the statement, referring to himself in the third person.

“After the urgent response we had to give in a short time, we are entering into a thorough correction procedure in the dairy industry,” he continued. It is worthwhile to note that the increase in the price of government-controlled dairy products has been expected for months, and Smotrich was specifically called upon to take action to curb it in January by the Chairman of the Economic Committee, MK David Bitan.



Tags cost of living in israel food prices milk production in israel Bezalel Smotrich
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by