Smotrich blames former gov’t for incoming 3% rise in milk prices

On Monday, May 1, Israel's Agriculture Ministry plans to implement a 3% rise in the government-controlled price of a liter of milk to NIS 7.23, marking the latest in a series of milk price increases that have seen the commodity’s cost rise by 16% in six months.

The ministry’s announcement on Tuesday triggered harsh criticism of the past government administration from current Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, who blamed former Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman for the increase.

“Following an agreement signed by Liberman in the previous government, the price of controlled dairy products should automatically increase by 16% at the beginning of next month. We can't let that happen,” said Smotrich in a statement. “In recent weeks, the professionals at the Finance Ministry and I have been examining a number of ways to moderate the increase and formulate solutions that will make it easier for the public and cover the opacity and irresponsibility of Lapid and Liberman.”

In explanation of the price rise, the Agriculture Ministry has highlighted the war in Ukraine as a primary cause: the conflict has led to the increase of livestock feed prices, which in turn has made dairy production more expensive for farmers. The ministry also noted that increases in electricity, fuel, and the general cost of living have influenced the decision.

An expected move

This increase in milk prices was forecasted earlier this year, when in January dairy industry representatives announced the expected rise. In response to the news, committee chairman David Bitan asked government representatives, particularly Smotrich, to investigate ways to curb the potential increase.

“I wanted to lower the price, and now I see that I have to stop the price from increasing. What is going on here?” Bitan asked. “Tell [Smotrich] that this is what came up in the discussion, and we want an answer.”