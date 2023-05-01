The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Sudan humanitarian crisis turning into 'full flown catastrophe' - UN official

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 1, 2023 16:55

More than 800,000 people may flee Sudan as a result of the ongoing clashes there between rival military factions, the UN Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees said on Monday.

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan warned on Monday that the humanitarian crisis in the country was turning into a "full flown catastrophe" and that the risk of spillover into neighboring countries was worrisome.

"It has been more than two weeks of devastating fighting in Sudan, a conflict that is turning Sudan humanitarian crisis into a full blown catastrophe," Abdou Dieng, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, told a briefing of member states via video link.

Dieng added that civilians were taking refuge in parts of Sudan less affected by fighting or fleeing to neighboring countries. "The regional spillover effect of the crisis is a serious concern," he said.

Israel Police officer indicted for threatening to shoot minors
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/01/2023 05:24 PM
Netanyahu won't be held in contempt of High Court, petition rejected
By MICHAEL STARR
05/01/2023 05:04 PM
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process
By REUTERS
05/01/2023 04:35 PM
Israeli Labor Court issues injunction against teachers' strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 04:08 PM
Car explodes in Israeli city of Tirat Carmel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 04:08 PM
Russian defenses in Ukraine most extensive system in decades - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
05/01/2023 11:48 AM
Two brothers arrested on suspicion of raping teen sister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 11:28 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli forces arrest 17 suspects of terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:54 AM
Teen detained for making false calls to Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:41 AM
Israel Police arrest public servants suspected of bribery among others
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:36 AM
Palestinian killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces near Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 07:40 AM
Ukraine air defenses intercept Russian missiles drones over Kyiv
By REUTERS
05/01/2023 05:48 AM
Teachers to strike in protest of Education Minister Kisch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 07:44 PM
Two Palestinians caught crossing from Gaza into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 06:14 PM
Iranian president scheduled to visit Damascus on wednesday - IRNA
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 06:03 PM
