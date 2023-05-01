More than 800,000 people may flee Sudan as a result of the ongoing clashes there between rival military factions, the UN Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees said on Monday.

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan warned on Monday that the humanitarian crisis in the country was turning into a "full flown catastrophe" and that the risk of spillover into neighboring countries was worrisome.

"It has been more than two weeks of devastating fighting in Sudan, a conflict that is turning Sudan humanitarian crisis into a full blown catastrophe," Abdou Dieng, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, told a briefing of member states via video link.

Dieng added that civilians were taking refuge in parts of Sudan less affected by fighting or fleeing to neighboring countries. "The regional spillover effect of the crisis is a serious concern," he said.