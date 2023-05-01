Netanyahu won't be held in contempt of High Court, petition rejected

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be held in contempt of court for violating his conflict of interest agreement over his involvement with the judicial reforms, the High Court of Justice said on Monday.

The High Court rejected a petition submitted by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel to level the corrective measure to force Netanyahu to comply with the agreement.

In line with the opinion of the Attorney-General's office, the application of the contempt of court procedure was deemed by the court as not suitable for the situation, but that "everyone must respect court rulings."