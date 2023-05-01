The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu won't be held in contempt of High Court, petition rejected

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 1, 2023 17:04

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be held in contempt of court for violating his conflict of interest agreement over his involvement with the judicial reforms, the High Court of Justice said on Monday.

The High Court rejected a petition submitted by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel to level the corrective measure to force Netanyahu to comply with the agreement.

In line with the opinion of the Attorney-General's office, the application of  the contempt of court procedure was deemed by the court as not suitable for the situation, but that "everyone must respect court rulings."

 

Israel Police officer indicted for threatening to shoot minors
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/01/2023 05:24 PM
Sudan humanitarian crisis turning into 'full flown catastrophe'
By REUTERS
05/01/2023 04:55 PM
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process
By REUTERS
05/01/2023 04:35 PM
Israeli Labor Court issues injunction against teachers' strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 04:08 PM
Car explodes in Israeli city of Tirat Carmel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 04:08 PM
Russian defenses in Ukraine most extensive system in decades - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
05/01/2023 11:48 AM
Two brothers arrested on suspicion of raping teen sister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 11:28 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli forces arrest 17 suspects of terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:54 AM
Teen detained for making false calls to Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:41 AM
Israel Police arrest public servants suspected of bribery among others
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:36 AM
Palestinian killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces near Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 07:40 AM
Ukraine air defenses intercept Russian missiles drones over Kyiv
By REUTERS
05/01/2023 05:48 AM
Teachers to strike in protest of Education Minister Kisch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 07:44 PM
Two Palestinians caught crossing from Gaza into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2023 06:14 PM
Iranian president scheduled to visit Damascus on wednesday - IRNA
By REUTERS
04/30/2023 06:03 PM
