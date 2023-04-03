The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Attorney-general against declaring Netanyahu in contempt of court

MQG said that the prime minister was not above the law and said that the attorney-general had walked back her position on Netanyahu's conflict of interest violations.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 16:43

Updated: APRIL 3, 2023 17:11
LEFT: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu RIGHT: Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (photo credit: Canva, ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should not be placed in contempt of court, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara said in response to a petition against the Likud leader on Monday, but said that Netanyahu was still required to abide by the conflict of interest agreement. 

Baharav-Miara said that declaring a person in contempt of court required legal conditions that were not met by the situation, despite a March 24 warning by the attorney-general that his March 23 announcement of involvement in Israel's judicial reform was in violation of his conflict of interest agreement.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, which filed the petition on March 26, said that it was disappointed with the attorney-general's "evasive" response.

"If it looks, smells and sounds like a violation of the ruling – it is a violation punishable by contempt of court in a way that requires the imposition of sanctions on the prime minister," said MQG.

Did the attorney-general walk back on her position?

(L-R) Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) (L-R) Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The attorney-general reaffirmed her position that the judicial reform would create fundamental changes in the justice system and could benefit him in his ongoing corruption trials.

Netanyahu had responded to the petition on Sunday, his legal team noting that it could be set so that judges appointed after the reform would not be involved in the prime minister's trials.

The Netanyahu legal team had also argued that the attorney-general's interpretations of the conflict of interest agreement organized by her predecessor were far broader than had been initially intended. Baharav-Miara on Monday invited Netanyahu to present his disagreements with her implementation of the restrictions before the court "within the framework of an appropriate procedure."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics Movement for the Quality of Government Gali Baharav-Miara Judicial Reform
