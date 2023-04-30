Likud refuses to continue judicial reform talks with Yesh Atid

The Likud cannot continue work with Yesh Atid on judicial reform negotiations so long as Yesh Atid continues to push for discussion on the draft law as part of the reform talks, Likud representatives told Kan's Reshet Bet on Sunday morning.

Likud said that if talks were held only with National Unity without the presence of Yesh Atid that progress could be made.

Senior officials at Yesh Atid say that cooperation between them and National Unity is close and that they see eye-to-eye. Yesh Atid asserts that Likud is attempting to spread conflict in the opposition and that the real issue is Yesh Atid's refusal to agree to select two judges on the judicial appointments committee.