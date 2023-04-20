The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Benjamin Netanyahu

Reports of A-G disinterest in Netanyahu plea deal talks 'speculation' - Justice Ministry

Case 1000, a corruption trial in which Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust, resumed on Monday.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 13:08

Updated: APRIL 20, 2023 13:09
LEFT: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu RIGHT: Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (photo credit: Canva, ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
LEFT: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu RIGHT: Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara
(photo credit: Canva, ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Justice Ministry denied on Thursday that Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara had told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Defense Attorneys that she was not interested in mediation with a judge for a plea deal over his ongoing corruption trials.

"This is speculation, no decision has yet been made," the Justice Ministry told The Jerusalem Post.

Kan News had reported on Thursday morning about the supposed decision which would ostensibly soon be delivered to the court, which followed the suggestion of a judge in Case 2000 for mediation for a plea bargain. Netanyahu was reportedly told that he should reach out directly to the Attorney-General if he was interested in a plea bargain, and that mediation was unnecessary.

The lawyer of Shaul Elovitch, who is implicated in Case 4000 over allegations of a quid pro quo of regulation changes by Netanyahu in return for positive news coverage, also proposed mediation on Tuesday.

Case 1000, a corruption trial in which Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust over gifts and the alleged facilitation of a business merger, resumed on Monday with the cross-examination of Deputy Superintendent Shlomo Meshulam.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court, May, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court, May, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Meshulam was the head of the investigation team for Case 1000 and 2000, according to a Justice Ministry spokesperson. Another investigator is set to testify after Meshulam.

On Sunday, Kan reported that the list of witnesses in the trial would be reduced to around 60. Such a move would shorten the trial significantly.

Netanyahu has three ongoing corruption trials against him. In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accussed of receiving gifts worth NIS 7 million over the course of nine years from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Case 1000 Trial case 2000 Case 4000 Gali Baharav-Miara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by