Police investigating suspected gang rape in Ashdod

Four men were arrested on suspicion of gang raping a woman in Ashdod on the night after Independence Day, police announced on Tuesday.

The men, Moldovan citizens, noticed the woman was inebriated and led her to an apartment in the city and raped her, according to the victim. All four suspects' detentions have been extended.

"This is a brutal case of gang rape while taking advantage of the situation of a helpless woman, without her having any ability to defend herself against the suspects," said Keren Toledano, the investigation and intelligence officer at the Ashdod police department. "The bruises on the complainant's body illustrate their lack of compassion, and we are investing our best efforts to bring the suspects to justice."