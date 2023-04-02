Israel Police arrest 6 suspects of gang raping a minor

Israel Police arrested six men suspected of gang raping a minor in Netanya while she was high and drunk, an Israel Police spokesperson reported on Sunday morning.

The police opened an investigation last week after receiving a report that a 14-year-old had been raped by multiple men while under the influence.

The investigation revealed that the lead suspect is a 24-year-old man who seemed to have met the victim through social media. When the two met, the suspect allegedly got the girl drunk and high before forcing her to have sex with him and his friends multiple times.

The suspects were arrested over the weekend, and the police reported that further arrests were expected in the near future.