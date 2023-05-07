The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Arab League expected to readmit Syria at meeting on Sunday - spokesperson

Qatar is conditioning normalization on political solution to Syrian civil war and Saudi Arabia and Egypt already engaged in talks.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 7, 2023 12:25

Updated: MAY 7, 2023 12:58
Saudi Arabia hosts a meeting of foreign ministers from Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to discuss Syria's return to the Arab League in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 14, 2023. (photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia hosts a meeting of foreign ministers from Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to discuss Syria's return to the Arab League in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 14, 2023.
(photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Arab League is expected to readmit Syria at a meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday, a spokesperson for the League said, consolidating a regional push to normalize ties with President Bashar al-Assad.

The decision was expected to be adopted at a closed meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo, said Gamal Roshdy, spokesman for the Arab League's secretary general.

Suspended after Arab Spring

Syria's membership of the Arab League was suspended in 2011 after a bloody crackdown on street protests against Assad that led to a devastating civil war, and many Arab states pulled their envoys out of Damascus.

Recently, several Arab states including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have re-engaged with Syria in high-level visits and meetings, though some, including Qatar, remain opposed to full normalization without a political solution to Syria's conflict.

Arab states have been trying to reach consensus on whether to invite Assad to an Arab League summit on May 19 in Riyadh to discuss the pace of normalizing ties and on what terms Syria could be allowed back.

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad shakes hands with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on April 18, 2023 (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Syria's President Bashar al-Assad shakes hands with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on April 18, 2023 (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)


Tags arab league Bashar Assad Syria Syrian Civil War
