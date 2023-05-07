Israeli gov't adopts additional sections of IHRA antisemitism definition

The Israeli government on Sunday adopted a number of additional sections of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition which deals with "distortion and denial of the Holocaust," as well as the adoption the definition of "discrimination against the Gypsies/Roma people."

The IHRA definition has already been adopted by dozens of countries across the world.

Diaspora Affairs and the Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli added that "the IHRA definition is currently one of the most essential and strategic tools for the fight against antisemitism, with an emphasis on 'new antisemitism' that strives to deny the legitimacy of the State of Israel to exist."

Chikli said that the "decision will help Israel in its efforts to get organizations and countries to withdraw their recognition of the BDS movement's decisions concerning, among other things, the denial of the Holocaust."