The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli gov't adopts additional sections of IHRA antisemitism definition

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 7, 2023 18:01

Updated: MAY 7, 2023 18:31

The Israeli government on Sunday adopted a number of additional sections of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition which deals with "distortion and denial of the Holocaust," as well as the adoption the definition of "discrimination against the Gypsies/Roma people." 

The IHRA definition has already been adopted by dozens of countries across the world.

Diaspora Affairs and the Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli added that "the IHRA definition is currently one of the most essential and strategic tools for the fight against antisemitism, with an emphasis on 'new antisemitism' that strives to deny the legitimacy of the State of Israel to exist."

Chikli said that the "decision will help Israel in its efforts to get organizations and countries to withdraw their recognition of the BDS movement's decisions concerning, among other things, the denial of the Holocaust."

High Court accepts state's claims for delaying Khan al-Ahmar evacuation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 06:25 PM
Saudi Arabia to allocate $100 million in aid to Sudan - state TV
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 05:30 PM
Arab League head says Syria's Assad can attend summit 'if he wishes to'
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 05:18 PM
Russia says it destroys 22 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 03:14 PM
Man moderately injured in Bedouin town in Israel's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 03:08 PM
Police arrest man who lets his nephews, 4, 10, shoot his illegal gun
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 02:40 PM
Polish plane on EU border patrol avoids collision with Russian jet
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 01:31 PM
Man indicted for bringing Hamas flags to Temple Mount on Ramadan
By MICHAEL STARR
05/07/2023 10:57 AM
Israel Police arrest sixth suspect of Independence Day gang rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 10:02 AM
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes off Antofagasta, Chile
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 09:54 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli forces arrest six terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 09:53 AM
Egged announces impromptu drivers' strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 08:01 AM
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates King Charles on 'historic' coronation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2023 08:30 PM
Six Ukrainian explosives experts killed in shelling
By REUTERS
05/06/2023 08:17 PM
Seven-year-old in serious condition due to scorpion sting in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2023 05:33 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by