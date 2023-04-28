The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli foreign minister visits Spain for first time in 13 years - report

Discuss strengthening ties in politics and business.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 18:49
Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023.
Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen visited Spain on Thursday and met with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares in Madrid, according to Ynet, making his trip the first time in 13 years that an Israeli foreign minister visited the country.

During the visit, Cohen agreed to strengthen security cooperation with Spain and promote a security deal of about 300 thousand euros. However, the country has in recent years taken a pro-Palestinian stance within the European Union.

United front against Iran

At their meeting, both ministers agreed that a united front should be formed against Tehran's attempt to develop nuclear weapons, the report said. The change was driven by Iran's support for Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Albares express concern over Israeli plans to tax foreign associations, worrying that this would seriously harm aid programs, Spain donates 100 million to Palestinians annually. Cohen reassured his colleague that Israel does not oppose humanitarian aid, but only the transfer of funds used which would be used by groups that encourage incitement and terrorism. Albares promised to guarantee that the aid would be used exclusively for humanitarian purposes. 

The two also discussed how to further ties between Israel and the European Union generally and Spain in particular. They discussed a number of topics such as cyber and fintech and more. Albares expressed his desire to visit Israel in the near future. 

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno speaks to the media as he attends a European Union foreign ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron) Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno speaks to the media as he attends a European Union foreign ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

Cohen also met with the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Madrid which is considered more pro-Israel than Barcelona which recently passed a resolution to boycott Israel. Cohen went on to thank Ayuso for her stance against terrorism and her commitment to preserving the memory of the Holocaust. 

He also met with representatives of the Jewish community in Spain, numbering around 30000 people, while visiting the synagogue of Madrid. 



