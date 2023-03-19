The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Minister Chikli threatens to bring down gov't in conflict with haredim

Haredi MKs demanded that haredi people should get preferential treatment in employment like released soldiers get.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 21:32
DIASPORA AFFAIRS Minister Amichai Chikli will have to fight in the government on behalf of Jewish communities all over the world, says the writer. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli warned haredi MKs that he could take down the government in an argument that broke out during a committee meeting in the Knesset on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, haredi MKs were demanding that haredi people get preference in searching for jobs in the same way as recently released soldiers. The demand upset Chikli who made his threat.

"Don't make me angry," he said. "I brought down the previous government, and I can bring this one down too. 

Chikli added that he believes in haredi people being able to study in yeshiva, "but you cannot compare that in any way to people who risk their lives."

How did Chikli bring down previous government?

Chikli, who ran in the last election with Likud, was part of Naftali Bennett's Yamina party in the previous government. He and then environmental protection minister Idit Silman left the government, leading it to eventually collapse.



