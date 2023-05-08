The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
24-year-old Israeli woman shot dead in Haifa

The Magen David Adom team called to the scene found her body with multiple gunshot wounds and verified her passing. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 8, 2023 02:21

Updated: MAY 8, 2023 02:45
Israel Police on the scene of the murder of a woman and her two infant children in Taiba. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel Police on the scene of the murder of a woman and her two infant children in Taiba.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A 24-year-old woman was found dead on Sunday night in her car on Ahad Ha'am St. in Haifa, according to police. 

Police say it was likely murder, although the investigation is ongoing. 

The Magen David Adom team called to the scene found her body with multiple gunshot wounds and verified her passing. 

Regional police have begun searching for the perpetrators, and are currently investigating the incident. 

The MDA paramedic on the scene told Israeli media: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young woman about 24 years old unconscious, not breathing, and with no pulse. She had penetrating wounds. We performed medical tests and unfortunately, we could not save her and had to pronounce her dead." 

Femicide in Israel 

A CEREMONY in memory of women murdered by men, as part of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women events in Tel Aviv, last year. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) A CEREMONY in memory of women murdered by men, as part of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women events in Tel Aviv, last year. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

IN 2022, 24 women were killed in Israel in cases defined as femicide or suspected femicide, an increase from 2021, during which 16 women were killed. And in the first quarter of 2023, the trend seems to be continuing, with the number of women killed in acts of gender-based violence threatening to rise past the limits of the previous year.

Similarly concerning statistics are emerging from other minority sectors in Israel – namely, the Arab sector. So far this year, 68 violent murders have been carried out in Israeli-Arab communities, four of them against women. Over the 12 months of 2022, 116 murders were recorded in total, indicating that the total number of lives lost in 2023 will be much higher.

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report. This is a developing story.



