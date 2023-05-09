The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF soldier indicted on charges of assaulting, abusing Palestinian

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 9, 2023 00:39

An IDF soldier was indicted by the military prosecutor on Monday on charges of assaulting, abusing and threatening a Palestinian resident of the West Bank, reportedly as "revenge" after the Palestinian filmed them.

The soldier, along with three other soldiers, are suspected of arresting and beating the Palestinian, who is well-known on TikTok, without informing their commanders, according to Walla.

According to the indictment filed on Monday, the soldiers put the Palestinian in a military jeep and drove him to an isolated place, assaulting him and threatening him during and after the drive. The soldiers then left the victim at the isolated location, as he was suffering from various pains and injuries.

The soldiers hid the details of the case from their commanders and coordinated efforts to disrupt the investigation, according to the indictment.

The indicted soldier's detention has been extended until Thursday, when a hearing will be held to consider extending his arrest until the end of the legal proceedings against him. The other three soldiers are expected to be indicted as well, and the detention of two of them has been extended. The third will remain under open detention in his unit.

