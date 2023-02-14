IDF soldiers caught beating up prominent peace activist in Hebron

An IDF soldier from the Golani Brigade has been caught on camera violently beating up a Palestinian human rights activist on Monday.

The video was captured during an interview being carried out by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright, who was visiting Hebron at the time in order to conduct an interview with the activist in question, Issa Amro.

In the video, two soldiers can be seen dragging Amro across the street before throwing him to the ground. One of the soldiers kicks him multiple times while the person behind the camera shouts for them to stop.

"I have never had a source assaulted in front of me until today when an Israeli soldier who stopped my interview did this with a Palestinian peace activist Issa Amro in Hebron," tweeted Wright, sharing the video clip.

"I can't stop thinking how dehumanizing the occupation is on the young soldiers charged with enforcing it."

IDF brutality against protestors

IDF soldiers in Hebron have come under fire numerous times before for their treatment of both Palestinian and Israeli activists who regularly protest in and around the divided West Bank city.

In November 2022, five IDF soldiers from the Givati Brigade were suspended after a left-wing activist was beaten up by two soldiers while attending a protest.

After launching an investigation into the incident, the IDF concluded that the Givati soldiers were at fault for the incident, saying that they exercised poor judgment and acted against expectations in their use of unnecessary physical violence and verbal harassment.