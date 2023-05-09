Teen terrorist sentenced to 15 years for stabbing Jewish youth

A 16-year-old terrorist was sentenced to 15 years in prison for an anti-Jewish stabbing attack that left a Jewish youth with spinal damage, the Jerusalem District Court announced today.

The terrorist took a 15 centimeter kitchen knife from his home and went to a road in Jerusalem, where he identified a Jewish minor due to his religious garments.

The attacker stabbed him in the back so hard that he was unable to retrieve the knife. The terrorist fled to a soccer field where he was captured by police.

The terrorist expressed remorse at the trial, but the court determined the planned act had caused terrible injuries to the victim, to which he was struggling to recover. In addition to 15 years, the terrorist will be required to pay over NIS 250,000 in compensation to the victim.