Teen terrorist sentenced to 15 years for stabbing Jewish youth

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 9, 2023 17:40

A 16-year-old terrorist was sentenced to 15 years in prison for an anti-Jewish stabbing attack that left a Jewish youth with spinal damage, the Jerusalem District Court announced today. 

The terrorist took a 15 centimeter kitchen knife from his home and went to a road in Jerusalem, where he identified a Jewish minor due to his religious garments. 

The attacker stabbed him in the back so hard that he was unable to retrieve the knife. The terrorist fled to a soccer field where he was captured by police. 

The terrorist expressed remorse at the trial, but the court determined the planned act had caused terrible injuries to the victim, to which he was struggling to recover. In addition to 15 years, the terrorist will be required to pay over NIS 250,000 in compensation to the victim.

Three indicted for Jordan Valley underground cannabis farm
By MICHAEL STARR
05/09/2023 05:42 PM
Fire breaks out in power plant west of Iran's Isfahan
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 05:26 PM
Syria's Aleppo airport to resume operations on Wednesday - state media
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 05:22 PM
12 injured in crash between bus and light rail in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2023 04:52 PM
Israeli Border Police officer arrested for weapons trafficking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2023 04:46 PM
Two Israelis injured during Lag Ba'omer celebration on Mount Meron
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/09/2023 04:13 PM
Ukraine discusses integration with EU as Russia marks Victory Day
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 10:40 AM
FM Eli Cohen cuts India visit short due to Israel's operation in Gaza
By LAHAV HARKOV
05/09/2023 10:18 AM
Israel Border Police thwart terror attacks in Jerusalem, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2023 09:24 AM
EU's von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 09:02 AM
EU ambassador: China's Xi finally spoke with Ukraine president
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 05:33 AM
Head of Russia's Wagner group says we are starting to get ammunition
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 04:50 AM
Russian citizen killed in IDF strikes in Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2023 04:42 AM
Ukraine's air defense systems repelling attacks on Kyiv, officials say
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 04:20 AM
School canceled, shelters opened in s. Israel as IAF strikes PIJ
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2023 03:04 AM
